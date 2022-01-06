JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221 ($2.98).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 143 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.93.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

