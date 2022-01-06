JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 532 ($7.17). Approximately 257,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 175,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £848.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.08.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

