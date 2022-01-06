Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.31 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 16.60 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,585,421 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of £384.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

