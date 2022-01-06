Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 0.1%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,771.50 ($50.82) and last traded at GBX 3,833.50 ($51.66). 112,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 120,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,836 ($51.69).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($120.33) to GBX 8,910 ($120.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.32) to GBX 6,527 ($87.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,935.18 ($120.40).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,667.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,736.54. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.