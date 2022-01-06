JUST Price Hits $0.0513 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. JUST has a total market cap of $374.41 million and approximately $343.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

