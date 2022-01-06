JustBet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,537.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. JustBet has a total market cap of $374,686.10 and $1,537.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.90 or 0.07877446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.10 or 1.00210433 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.