Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard Sells 252 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAI opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.59. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

