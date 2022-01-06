Kalata Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $85,899.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00070375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.97 or 0.07874283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00076342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,019.25 or 1.00044075 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

