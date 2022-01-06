KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,647.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

