Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $16.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

