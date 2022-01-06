Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

