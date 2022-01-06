Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

