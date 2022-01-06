Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.30 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP stock opened at €63.33 ($71.97) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.36.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

