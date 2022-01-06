Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.20

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.20 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 114.25 ($1.54). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 112.38 ($1.51), with a volume of 4,208 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.49 million and a PE ratio of 35.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.