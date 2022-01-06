Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 90103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

