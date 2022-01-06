Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Short Interest Update

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KWPCY stock remained flat at $$41.88 during trading on Thursday. Kewpie has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

