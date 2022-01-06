Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.