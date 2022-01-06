Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.