Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,262 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

