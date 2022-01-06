Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,191 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.