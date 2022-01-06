Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

KGDEY stock opened at $312.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.80. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $272.80 and a 52 week high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

