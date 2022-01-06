Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is Osmium Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kirkland’s makes up about 20.8% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned about 9.31% of Kirkland’s worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

