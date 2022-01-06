Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,631. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

