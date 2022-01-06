KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KAHC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

