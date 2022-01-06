Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 106,383 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.
NYSE KN opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
