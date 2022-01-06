Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 106,383 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.

NYSE KN opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

