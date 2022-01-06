Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($52.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

