Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE KTB opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

