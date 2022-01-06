KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.06 during trading hours on Thursday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

KPTSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

