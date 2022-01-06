Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Up 2.5%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) shares shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.65. 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

