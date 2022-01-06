KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPLUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

