Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

