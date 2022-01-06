Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,208,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,204,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, initiated coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

