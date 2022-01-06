Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

