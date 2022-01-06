Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in December

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGYRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

