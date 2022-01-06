Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1,668.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

