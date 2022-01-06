Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 3.7%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $294.25 and last traded at $294.25. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.