LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.71. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 7,470 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
