LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.71. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 7,470 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

