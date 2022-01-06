Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in December

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $348.89.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

