Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

LILA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

