Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.