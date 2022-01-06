LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.50. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 70,546 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.