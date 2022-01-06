Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 9,438 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530 in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

