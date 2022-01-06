Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

