Lincoln National Corp Acquires 513 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

