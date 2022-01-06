Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

SDVY stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

