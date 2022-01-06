Lincoln National Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

