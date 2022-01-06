LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Trading Up 9.3%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 73,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF)

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

