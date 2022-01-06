Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LOCL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.