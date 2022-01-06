Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.