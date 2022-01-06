Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,317. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

